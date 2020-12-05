Cobalt Pictures Acquires THE PENITENT THIEF

Cobalt Pictures has acquired foreign distribution rights to The Penitent Thief starring Jay Giannone (American Hustle, The Departed), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running For Grace), James Russo (Django Unchained, Open Range), & Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Andromeda). North American distribution rights are licensed to Vertical Entertainment.

Distribution is set for a Dec 22nd VOD release date with Cobalt Films handling foreign sales.

Inspired by an epic story of bravery, atonement and hope, The Penitent Thief is directed by Lucas Miles and follows the rigorous journey of two unnamed men who were crucified with Jesus,

Based on Don Willis' novel, the historical drama is brought to the screen by 4:13 Films in association with Miles Media Inc. Produced by Lucas Miles, Edgar Struble (The Adventures Of Mickey Matson And The Copperhead Treasure) and Executive Produced by Don and Julia Willis.

