Cliff 'Method Man' Smith Will Star in WALDO & CONCRETE COWBOYS

Deadline reports that rapper-turned-actor Cliff "Method Man" Smith will star in action-thriller "Waldo" alongside Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. He'll also play a role in "Concrete Cowboys," with Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin.

"Waldo," based on Howard Michael Gould's novel Last Looks, follows a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who's spent the past three years living off the grid. He's reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity's wife. Smith will play a rapper who is being investigated by Waldo (Hunnam).

"Concrete Cowboys" is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighborhood. Greg Neri's book Ghetto Cowboy serves as a source of inspiration for the film which follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification.

Smith plays Leroy, a lifelong friend of Harp's (Elba) who grew up on Fletcher Street and now works as a mounted officer for the Philadelphia police department.

Smith rose to prominence as a member of the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. His film and TV credits include roles in "Garden State," "Keanu," "Paterson," "Oz," "The Wire," "The Last O.G.," "Luke Cage," "The Good Wife" and more. He currently recurs on "The Deuce" on HBO.

