Classic X Song 'Poor Girl' Featured in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol 3

The exciting and much anticipated sequel to the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise, Vol. 3 is in theatres tomorrow and features iconic music from X, the Los Angeles punk rock leaders.

The classic X song, "Poor Girl" from the band's heralded fourth studio album More Fun in the New World, is part of the quintessential bands rich catalog. The album, originally released in September 1983, was the last album for the quartet to be produced by the Doors Ray Manzarek.

X recently announce plans for a summer tour where they will continue to debut new music they've been working on for a future Fat Possum album release, along with your X favorites, of course. Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are hitting the road beginning June 23rd where they will be joined for seven dates by good friends, THE SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS.

Later in July, X will be joined by THE ENGLISH BEAT and SAVE FERRIS for a show in Redmond, WA and at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, CA on July 30th. More summer dates for X will be announced shortly. Tickets for the current June/July run will be on sale now.

Last year, X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

June 23 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

June 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

June 25 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)

June 26 - Washington DC @ 9:30 club *

June 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 *

June 30 - New York, NY - The Palladium Times Square *

July 01 - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre *

July 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur *

July 03 - Albany - Empire Live

July 05 - Cleveland - House of Blues

July 06 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

July 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ^

July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^

More dates TBA

*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers

^ with English Beat and Save Ferris

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993.

Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and WILD Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a GRAMMY MUSEUM exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem.

In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), WILD Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years.

Photo credit: Gary Leonard