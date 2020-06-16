Cineworld to Reopen Cinemas in the U.S. and U.K. in July

Cineworld is on track to reopen its theaters in the U.S., U.K. and Europe starting in late June through July, according to Variety.

Cineworld's screens in the Czech Republic and Slovakia will open first on June 26; followed by Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania on July 3; and Israel on July 9; and finally the U.S. and U.K. on July 10.

All dates are subject to various government restrictions, however.

Cineworld CEO Greidinger said, "We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre. With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others 'Tenet,' 'Mulan,' 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Wonder Women 1984,' 'Black Widow,' 'Bond,' 'Soul,' 'Top Gun Maverick' and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being 'the best place to watch a movie'".

