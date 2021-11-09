Cinema Audio Society Opens Awards Submissions for 58th CAS Awards

Submissions for the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards are now open at www.CinemaAudioSociety.org. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 21, 2021. Additionally, the application DEADLINE for the 2021 CAS Student Recognition Award has been extended to 5 p.m. PT on Nov. 19, 2021.

The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television, Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production, as well as the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award. The live event returns, March 19, 2022, to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom, where legendary director and producer Sir Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. Also, being honored that evening with the CAS Career Achievement Award is Re-Recording Mixer, Paul Massey CAS. Visit the CAS awards timeline/awards homepage for this year's deadlines and updated entry and promotional rules at: https://cinemaaudiosociety.org/58th-awards-timeline/.

58th CAS Awards Timeline:

Entry submission form is available online on Nov. 9, 2021, on the CAS website at: www.CinemaAudioSociety.org

Entry submissions are due online by 5 p.m. PT, Dec. 21, 2021

Nomination ballot voting begins online on Jan. 6, 2022

Nomination ballot voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT, Jan. 18, 2022

Final Nominees in each category are announced on Jan. 25, 2022 (Nominee listing error and omission DEADLINE is Feb. 4, 2022)

Final voting begins online on Feb. 24, 2022

Final voting Ends online at 5 p.m. PT, March 8, 2022

2021 Student Recognition Award (SRA) Timeline: