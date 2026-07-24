Christopher Nolan Confirms He Has No Phone and Nearly Lost ODYSSEY IMAX Footage at Customs

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Christopher Nolan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to address a pair of widely circulated internet rumors: that he does not own a cell phone, and that he saw Star Wars twelve times when it first played in theaters.

The conversation also turned to THE ODYSSEY, Nolan's upcoming film, when the director revealed that IMAX footage from the production was nearly compromised during an airport customs encounter. The anecdote offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at the logistical stakes involved in shooting on large-format film. Travis Scott, who appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW earlier in the same period of coverage, discussed his own involvement in THE ODYSSEY as both a cast member and music contributor.

Nolan also addressed the Star Wars claim, recounting his experience seeing the film during its original theatrical release and explaining how the number of viewings became part of his personal history with cinema. The discussion connected his early moviegoing life to his continued commitment to the theatrical experience and large-format filmmaking.

The customs incident involving THE ODYSSEY footage stood out as the most newsworthy moment of the appearance, underscoring the practical risks that come with Nolan's approach to shooting on physical film.

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