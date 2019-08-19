Chris Pratt's GHOST DRAFT To Add Betty Gilpin

Variety reports that Emmy-nominated actress Betty Gilpin is in talks to star opposite Chris Pratt in Skydance and Paramount's "Ghost Drama."

"Ghost Draft" follows a man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale") also stars.

Zach Dean penned the script, and Chris McKay ("Lego Batman") will direct.

Gilpin is best known as one of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling from Netflix's so-named GLOW. She was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, a veteran actor and foil for Alison Brie's character. Gilpin has appeared off-Broadway in Heartless, I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard, and We Live Here.

