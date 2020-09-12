Chris Hemsworth Reveals That THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Will Not Be His Final Thor Film

He joked that Thor is too young to retire.

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will not be his final film in the iconic role.

Hemsworth recently chatted with Polish magazine Elle Man, where he joked that Thor is too young to retire.

"Are you crazy? I'm not going into retirement," he said. "Thor is far too young for that. He's only 1500 years old! This is definitely not the film where I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Read more on Elle Man.

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. The film is a sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame and a prequel to GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3. It is the twenty-eighth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fifth film of Phase Four. The film is set to be released on February 11, 2022.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You