Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett Cast in Netflix's SPIDERHEAD

Spiderhead will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. The script is by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett have been cast in Netflix's upcoming film Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short story, Deadline reports.

Spiderhead will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. The script is by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Spiderhead tells the story of a near-future society in which convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to potentially shorten their sentences. In the film, two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.

The film will be produced by Eric Newman for Screen Arcade, along with Chris Hemsworth, Oren Katzeff and Geneva Wasserman for The New Yorker Studios, Reese and Wernick, Tommy Harper, and Jeremy Steckler.

Read more on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You