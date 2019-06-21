Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling and Veronica Ngo board Netflix and Skydance Media's THE OLD GUARD. They join the previously announced Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne,

It is set to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights). The film is based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández. Screenplay adaptation by Rucka and Prince-Bythewood.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Marc Evans; and Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah are set to produce. Stan Wlodkowski and Greg Rucka will executive produce.

The cast includes Academy Award Nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Harry Melling (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Devil All the Time) and Veronica Ngo (Bright, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) join the previously announced Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli.

Based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

The movie is currently filming in the UK.