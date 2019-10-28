Charlie's Angels Toy Collection on Display for Charity Nov. 1 & 2

The weekend of November 1st & 2nd at The Hollywood Show - Mike Pingel's personal Charlie's Angels Toy collection will be on display. The display will showcase over 100+ different Charlie's Angels toys which were made on the 1970s TV series Charlie's Angels.

The viewing will benefit Childhelp USA. There is a $5 suggested donation to enter the display area. Cameras and photography are allowed in the exhibit and are encouraged.

Cheryl Ladd who played Kris Munore on the series from 1977-1981 has been an ambassador for Childehelp for ever 40 years. Ladd is unable to attend the event. yet in support she has pre-signed 48 8x10 photos which will be on sale and the money raised from the 8x10 and entrance will be donated to Childhelp USA. Each 8x10 will be numbered and will come with a 4x6 photo of Cheryl Ladd with the photo for authenticity. There are only 48 photos available so come early.

*** NOTE: ACTRESS, CHERYL LADD WILL NOT BE IN ATTENDANCE AT THE HOLLYWOOD SHOW****

The Hollywood Show is owned by entertainment industry veteran David Elkouby.& his wife Ester. The show is held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel on Friday, Nov 1, 3pm-9pm & Saturday, Nov 2, 10am-6pm.

The hotel is located at: 5400 West Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA. The show showcases actors, writers, performers, collectors and celebrities coming together to meet fans and autograph pictures and merchandise.

This show has over 90 celebrities including Lee Meriwether, Charlene Tilton, Linda Gray, Morgan Farichild, Patrick Duffy, Greg Evigan, Tracy Gold plus cast reunions of Dallas, Star Trek cast members, Women of Two and 1/2 Men, Charles in Charge and Martin Landau Estate Sale. More info at http://hollywoodshow.com.

About Childhelp: Since 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of countless children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org.

The series premiere in 1976 and made over night stars of Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith and the series became a world-wide hit and was pegged as "Jiggle TV." The series include a few cast changes which replaced leaving Angels: Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts. The show broke barriers and made over-night-rock stars of the stars of the show stars.

A new trio of Charlie's Angels is set to hit the silver screen later this mothn on November 15, 2019. The new film will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska - working for the mysterious Charlie. In the new film, the Townsend Agency has gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with highly-trained teams worldwide - that is, multiple teams of Angels, guided by multiple Bosleys.

What a great time to take a look at the original series again with Angelologist, Mike Pingel (www.mikepingel.com) the man who knows all about Charlie's Angels. He has penned two books on Charlie's Angels, has of one of the largest Charlie's Angels Collections in the world and is the owner and webmaster of CharliesAngels.com. For the past 24 years Pingel has been sharing all the news on the actress of Charlie's Angels to the world!

Pingel two books are: Channel Surfing: Charlies Angels & Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide to Charlie's Angels. His books contain forewords by Angels, Farrah Fawcett, Cheryl Ladd and Tanya Roberts. Fawcett & Ladd also gave personal photos from their own collections and which are showcased in the book, Angelic Heaven.

Pingel's collection includes over 1,000 cool Angel items. This includes rare items as the original Harry's Angels script, a Charlie's Angels pinball machine, Cheryl Ladd's character Kris Munroe business card, one of the Jill's car license plates, Farrah's sunglasses (not from show), a tin the cast gave out to the crew, to mass-made toys as Charlie's Angels dolls, dresses, puzzles, games, trading cards, make-up sets, plus so much more!

Pignel was Farrah Fawcett's assistant for 2 years (2005-2007). He also runs Cheryl Ladd (www.cherylladd.com) and Tanya Roberts (www.tanyaroberts.biz) websites for them. He has also been a consultant for many of Sony DVD Entertainment's Charlie's Angels dvd releases.

The series had six original TV Angels: Kate Jackson (Sabrina Duncan), Farrah Fawcett (Jill Munroe); Jaclyn Smith (Kelly Garrett), Cheryl Ladd (Kris Munroe), Shelley Hack (Tiffany Welles), Tanya Roberts (Julie Rogers). Also included in the cast was David Doyle (John Bosley) and John Forthsye as THE VOICE of Charlie.





