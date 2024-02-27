Charles Dierkop Dies at 87

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Charles Dierkop has died at age 87.

Dierkop's daughter, Lynn, told the Hollywood Reporter that he passed away on Sunday after a recent heart attack and bout with pneumonia.

In 1962, Dierkop made his Broadway debut in General Seeger. Directed by and starring George C. Scott, the production closed after two performances.

The actor was most known for his roles in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and Police Woman. He was also seen on screen in The Pawnbroker, The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, and Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Charles Richard Dierkop was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on September 11, 1936. He married Joan Addis after meeting her at the American Foundation of Dramatic Arts. Before divorcing in 1974, they had two children. Charles Jr. died in 1990 at 29. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn.