Catch European TV Season Premieres On MHz Choice

Tuesday, July 14, 2020







BULLETPROOF HEART: SEASON 3

6 x 90' episodes | MYSTERY | ITALIAN



Italian megastar Gigi Proietti returns as investigative journalist Bruno Palmieri in Bulletproof Heart: Season 3. Proiette has entertained Italian audiences for decades in his varied roles and as the dubbing artist for actors like Robert De Niro, Sean Connery, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Burton, Dustin Hoffman, Charlton Heston and Marlon Brando. Americans might know him from US films such as The Appointment and A Wedding. Bulletproof Heart takes place in a print newsroom, creating a nostalgic feel and a gentle screwball sensibility.



Tuesday, July 28, 2020







CAPTAIN MARLEAU: SEASON 2

6 x 90' episodes | MYSTERY | FRENCH



Prepare for another blast of eccentricity! She's quirky, she doesn't care how she comes off and she possesses a dogged tenacity for finding the perp. Creator Elsa Marpeau describes Captain Marleau (Corinne Masiero) as a combination of Peter Falk's "Columbo," Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe and Marge Gunderson from the Coen brothers' Fargo. Captain Marleau broke records in 2017 as the most watched television show in France.



Tuesday, August 4, 2020







ALMOST PERFECT CRIMES: SEASON 2

10 x 60' episodes | DOCUMENTARY | FRENCH



Using a combination of archival images, reenactments and expert interviews, Almost Perfect Crimes is a fascinating investigation into some of the most notorious, infamous and terrifying crimes in French history. Each episode examines the historical, political and social circumstances that shaped a specific crime or series of crimes - and, using the investigative techniques of the time, follows the clues that lead to the perpetrators' capture. The series features English narration and French interviews - all with English subtitles.



Tuesday, August 18, 2020







ABER BERGEN: SEASON 2

10 X 60' episodes | LEGAL DRAMA | NORWEGIAN



Erik and Elea, two of Norway's shrewdest and most persistent defense lawyers, can't live with each other yet can't live without each other either in this engaging, character-driven legal drama. Sharp, sexy and successful, high-flying lawyer Erik Aber knows everyone, and everyone knows him. With a sensible exterior that belies her inner strength, Elea Bergen is the love of Erik's life. Until she kicks him out. And so the company they built together is deadlocked - its unorthodox team of attorneys caught in positional warfare between two souls who think they have stopped loving each other. In the second season, we rejoin the team to find one of Erik's best friends and trusted associates leaving the firm to work for the competition - Elea's father.



Tuesday, August 25, 2020







ALEX: SEASON 2

6 X 60' episodes | CRIME DRAMA | SWEDISH



A dark, gritty Scandi Noir thriller about a very bad cop desperately trying to go straight. At the end of Season 1, Alex's world totally fell apart. He saved his son from the mafia but paid a heavy price. His wife left him and he was sent to jail for killing a fellow police officer. His only chance for survival might very well be to join the gangs he fought in his other life. But when his ex-partner Frida comes to him and offers to reduce his sentence in exchange for becoming an undercover informant, hope reignites in Alex. His family needs him, especially his son Simon, who is taking a wrong path in life. Maybe he still has a shot at redemption? Alex's resolve and character is tested once again as he gets caught into a complex game, where everyone, including the police, tries to play him and danger is always lurking.

