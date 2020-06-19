Cast and Creatives of ALMOST FAMOUS to Reunite for Five-Part Podcast

The cast of the beloved film Almost Famous will reunite for a five-part podcast celebrating the film's 20th anniversary.

James Andrew Miller will host the series which will feature appearances from the film's writer and director, Cameron Crowe along with cast members Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand, Billy Crudup, Zooey Deschanel, Jimmy Fallon, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee and more.

Some of the film's musical subjects and contributors will also appear on the podcast including Peter Frampton and Nancy Wilson of Heart, who composed the original songs for the film's fictional band Stillwater.

It's all happening... San Diego, 1973. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist.

When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Written by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe the iconic film, Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way.

The podcast will debut on July 8 on Cadence13.

