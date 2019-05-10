Candace Cameron Bure to Star in Hallmark's CHRISTMAS TOWN

Hallmark Channel, the worldwide leader in celebrations, announces Candace Cameron Bure is set to star in "Christmas Town," premiering Holiday 2019, as part of the network's 10th anniversary celebration of "Countdown to Christmas." Based on the bestselling book by Donna VanLiere, the movie also stars Tim Rozon ("Schitt's Creek") and Beth Broderick ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch").

"Christmas Town" marks Candace Cameron Bure's eighth Hallmark CHANNEL Original Holiday Movie, part of "Countdown to Christmas." Cameron Bure's previously celebrated holiday titles include A Shoe Addict's Christmas (2018), Switched for Christmas (2017), Journey BACK TO CHRISTMAS (2016), A Christmas Detour (2015), CHRISTMAS UNDER WRAPS (2014), Let It Snow (2013) and Moonlight & Mistletoe (2008). "Christmas Under Wraps" and "Switched for Christmas" are two of the highest rated Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie premieres in network history.

"Candace Cameron Bure is a beloved Hallmark CHANNEL family member whom we have been honored to partner with on highly successful movies for over a decade," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Program Publicity. "Candace has become part of millions of people's Christmas traditions and we are excited to announce her eighth Countdown to Christmas movie. 'Christmas Town' is sure to become one of our viewer's favorite films as we prepare to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas."

"Christmas Town" follows Lauren Gabriel (Cameron Bure) who leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters - of the heart and of family - helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas, especially when she meets local townspeople Travis (Rozon) and Betty (Broderick).

Hallmark Channel will honor the 10th anniversary of "Countdown to Christmas" with the biggest holiday season yet, featuring a programming extravaganza of a world record number of original premieres, celebrated talent, holiday specials and more! "Countdown to Christmas" 2018 ratings deliver historic numbers and Hallmark CHANNEL continued its stake as the highest-rated and most-watched cable network for the entire fourth quarter among W18-49 and W25-54. In addition to crushing the cable competition, Hallmark CHANNEL out-performed the broadcast networks on Saturday nights, delivering more HHs and W25-54 than ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX in the 8-10 p.m. time period throughout the nine-week "Countdown to Christmas" run. The network also beat all of cable and broadcast among W25-54 delivery every Saturday night in the same two-hour time slot for the entirety of fourth quarter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories