Callum Turner Stars in Cyberpunk Series NEUROMANCER, Streaming January 2027

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Apple TV has released the official teaser for NEUROMANCER, a cyberpunk series adapted from William Gibson's genre-defining 1984 novel. The teaser introduces a world of high-stakes crime and corporate intrigue, centered on a hacker and an assassin pulled into a dangerous conspiracy targeting a powerful corporate dynasty.

Callum Turner leads the series alongside a cast that includes Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Lee, Clémence Poésy, Dane DeHaan, Marc Menchaca, Max Irons, and Emma Laird. Gibson's source novel, published in 1984, is widely credited with establishing the cyberpunk genre and has drawn comparisons to properties including ALTERED CARBON, BLADE RUNNER, and THE MATRIX.

NEUROMANCER is set to premiere January 22, 2027 on Apple TV. The series joins a growing slate of science fiction programming on the platform, which has previously released genre titles including SILO and DARK MATTER. The teaser closes with the tagline "See you on the other side, cowboy," a direct nod to Gibson's source material.

Apple TV has been active in adapting high-profile literary and genre properties, as seen with other recent releases on the platform. For more on Apple TV's current sci-fi offerings, BroadwayWorld previously covered a new scene from SILO Season 3, featuring Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette in a confrontation deep in the mines.

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