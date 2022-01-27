Caleb Cash to Portray Alonn In THE VAKARIAN STAR To Release This Spring

Caleb Cash portrays the lead protagonist, Alonn in the upcoming pilot, "The Vakarian Star." Cash describes it as an "original, and fresh new world," which has been created by this series. According to the production's IMDB page, the character Alonn "goes on a quest to find his identity, as well as a powerful relic, in an effort to defeat the mighty Ajinn, before Ajinn's raid of annihilation destroys all life on Vakaria."

The Vakarian Star '' is directed by Jakobe Dempsey, who is also the writer on the pilot, and one of the lead actors. Tayla Fernandez portrays the lead character of Princess Krylla. Cash states, "This pilot has created a new giant world of lore that's filled with other realms, and different types of characters who have different abilities as well as different struggles to overcome. There's love, there's epic battles, there's internal conflict, there's every emotion and dynamic all over the map." Learn more about this upcoming pilot set to release this spring at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13996880.

Cash describes his experience working on the set of "The Vakarian Star," and often doing his own stunts on this upcoming production, as one that presented challenges that he was happy to be a part of, serving to strengthen him as an actor. "During the more challenging scenes to film, Cash states, "I had moments after completion of specific scenes where I'd feel as if that challenge was so enjoyable. I realized staying in my comfort zone prior to this experience was boring, yet venturing out and doing what I've never done before or dared to attempt before, was very satisfying for me as an actor. These moments made me realize I'm exactly where I am supposed to be."

"When I was a kid, '' states Cash, "I remember watching a movie or show and being totally lost in its world made me want to be a part of that, even if it seemed to be such an unattainable reality. It got me through a lot of struggles that I had as a kid; truly - having onscreen heros motivated me to keep going and to pursue what I wanted to do the most in terms of my career." "The Vakarian Star'' is a production that has intrigue and a lot of action scenes, which can keep others interested as the storyline develops. I'm thankful to portray the Alonn in this production."

Caleb Cash concludes, "I believe, and truly know that every actor has their own personal life experiences which makes them who they are, not just as an actor, but as the human being who is portraying a role. I believe that the process of growth never stops. When you truly live your life, and remain true to yourself, growth occurs and you really embrace existence, and the gift of being alive. I plan to continue to strive for challenges, and as I overcome them I will grow as an actor and most importantly as a human being."

Stay up to date with Caleb Cash's career and his role on "The Vakarian Star," through his IMDB page at www.imdb.me/calebcash. Cash now resides in Los Angeles, continuing to pursue roles which challenge him.