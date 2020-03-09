Cady McClain's Award-Winning Documentary SEEING IS BELIEVING: WOMEN DIRECT Gets Distribution Deal

Cady McClain has just signed a nonexclusive distribution deal with Collective Eye for her award-winning documentary Seeing is Believing: Women Direct. The film chronicles the challenges and triumphs of women directors, emphasizing the opportunity for women to use their voice through media to change the social and political landscape and achieve full equality in a male dominated business.

In honor of Women's History month there will be a Special Theatrical Los Angeles Premiere screening presented by CURATOR at Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood, on Saturday, March 28, 7PM, followed by a Q & A with McClain and special guests Marianna Palka, Andrew Van Den Houton, and Araeia Robinson.

It is also screening Monday, March 9th at Fairfield Theater's Stage One in Fairfield, CT and Tuesday, March 10th at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas in Charlotte, NC as a celebration with the Carolina Film Community. McClain will be Skyping in to the Charlotte screening.

March 27th and March 29th THE ONE hour version of Seeing is Believing: Women Direct (WINNER AUDIENCE AWARD - SOHO Film Festival) will be available broadcast on KVCR - PBS Empire.

It is also now available streaming on Seed and Spark.

Seeing Is Believing: Women Direct focuses on the journeys of four diverse, articulate filmmakers who provide a wonderful mix of perspectives. The film's central subjects are honest without complaining, direct without blaming, and optimistic about change. They share valuable insights into how they became directors and discuss what steps are required to ensure more women are given the opportunity to work at the highest levels of the film industry. The film furthers the conversation to ask "What is the broader role of storytelling in our society and how can women use filmed media as a unique opportunity to catalyze progress?"

Featuring Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, The Banker's Wife), Sarah Gavron (Suffragette, Brick Lane, Rocks), Li Lu (There is a New World Somewhere, A Town Called Victoria) and Naima Ramos-Chapman (HBO's Random Acts of Flyness) the film includes additional insights from Directors Kimberly Peirce, Bethany Rooney, Betty Thomas, John Wells, Deborah Riley Draper, Lizzie Borden, Deborah Del Prete, Deborah Kampmeier, Sarah Kernochan, Finola Hughes, Kimberly McCullough, Lee Grant, Joanna Kerns, Meera Menon, Leslie Hope, Jann Turner, Robert Munic, Michael Rauch, Marianna Palka and more.

The film to date, in short form and feature length, has competed in over 20 film festivals, winning awards in both categories at seven, among them: Newport Beach International Film Festival (Jury Award), Soho Film Festival (Audience Award) and the Artemis Women in Action Film Festival (Best Documentary) with multiple Official Selections including the St. Louis Film Festival, Heartland Film Festival, Oxford Film Festival, and High Falls Film Festival.

"I decided I wanted to make the kind of film that I needed to see," says Director Cady McClain. "One that didn't focus totally on the obstacles but inspired me to keep going. I wanted to see women at all levels of directing and all forms of work - theater, web series, TV, film, music videos, commercials . . . and give both myself and the audience tools to use as well as encouragement and insights into the profession. There's nothing I like better than to hear someone say, "After watching your film I realized, I can do this!" or "I loved seeing your film. It was really positive and I didn't expect that!" That makes me really happy."

According to Collective Eye's James-MIchael Boyer: "We are excited to be helping to bring Cady McClain's Seeing is Believing: Women Direct" to a wider audience! The film is both important and timely, and we are proud to support the change it aims to produce."

Special guests at the ARENA CINELOUNGE Hollywood Theatrical Premiere presented by CURATOR include:

Marianna Palka - Palka emerged as a quadruple threat in 2007 as producer, director, screenwriter, and star of the way-offbeat Good Dick. Premiering at Sundance, it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. Palka has gone on to direct Always Worthy (Newport Beach Film Festival Premiere), Bitch (2017 Sundance Premiere, produced by Elijah Wood), and Egg, (Tribeca Premiere). She was the lead subject of HBO's Oscar shortlisted, Emmy nominated documentary The Lion's Mouth Opens (Directed by Lucy Walker) and is a star of the hit TV series Glow.

Andrew Van Den Houten - An Award Winning Producer involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of over forty feature films including Independent Spirit Award Nominee In the Family, Sundance shocker The Woman, SXSW hit Funeral Kings, and the Toronto Midnight Madness opener All Cheerleaders Die. Through Hood River Entertainment he produced the Shudder Original The Ranger and Pollyanna McIntosh's directorial debut, Darlin', which premiered at SXSW 2019. He served as Executive Producer of 13 Cameras and 14 Cameras, both on Netflix.

Araeia Robinson - Araeia (a-ray-uh) is a Philly bred - LA based director. Her political thriller Val-En-Tina was an official selection for The Official Latino Short Film Festival 2016. Her music video 12th Ave starring Def Sound was an official selection for Black Star Film Festival 2019. Araeia most recently joined the majority women-owned production agency PASSERINE where she serves as a producer and creative consultant.

Watch the trailer here:





