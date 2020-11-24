CW Seed and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT Reunite the Cast of 90210 for All-New Special

More than seven years after audiences said goodbye, the cast of 90210, The CW's spinoff of the iconic drama, is reuniting for an original news special ET PRESENTS... 9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL. The reunion show will be available to stream on CW Seed, The CW's streaming-only network, free and without subscription or log-in beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25.

Hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen, who has also guest starred on 90210, ET PRESENTS... 9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL features new cast interviews from Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan "Mack" Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes who dish about the on-set drama, guest stars, "that" ending and more from television's most famous zip code.

The first season of 90210 premiered September 2, 2008 to record ratings, becoming the highest rated premiere on The CW in viewers and in Adults 18-49 at the time. All five seasons of the series are currently available to stream on CW Seed for free and without subscription or login.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a multi-platform entertainment news brand, with a cross-screen portfolio that includes the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television with nearly 4 million viewers daily, the 24/7 streaming network ET Live, and a top entertainment news network online, delivering more than 150 million video views per month. ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. per comScore, while ET's social audience reaches more than 70 million U.S. users monthly.

Produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is hosted by Kevin Frazier with Nischelle Turner, Lauren Zima, Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.

Originally launched in 2012 as the network's digital-only studio, and relaunched in 2013 as CW Seed, it is The CW's streaming-only home of high-quality original series including the animated DC titles DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS and CONSTANTINE: CITY OF DEMONS as well as the award-winning I SHIP IT and library content of fan-favorite television series classics such as the award-winning series SCHITT'S CREEK, ALCATRAZ, THE TOMORROW PEOPLE, HELLCATS, THE GAME, GIRLFRIENDS, EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, and more. Recently added to CW Seed were the complete seasons of 90210, the sci-fi thriller LIMITLESS, executive produced by Academy Award(R) nominated and Grammy Award(R) winner Bradley Cooper, who also appears in a reoccurring role, sci-fi drama EXTANT, starring Academy Award(R) winner Halle Berry, satirical comedy SUBURGATORY starring Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto and Cheryl Hines and teen mystery drama THE LYING GAME.

CW Seed is available through The CW Seed App, CWSeed.com and all major streaming platforms.

View More TV Stories Related Articles