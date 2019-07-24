CURIOUS GEORGE ROYAL MONKEY Arrives on DVD, Digital 9/10

Curious George makes his royal debut in the new feature-length animated movie, Curious George: Royal Monkey, arriving on Digital, DVD and streaming on Hulu on September 10, 2019 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Imagine Entertainment. Filled with delightful antics, gentle humor and heartfelt emotion that have captivated the hearts of families around the world, the majestic film follows George as he trades places with the royal monkey of Simiana by mistake! Taking audiences on a colorful grand adventure with exciting new locations and a fresh cast of adorable characters, Curious George: Royal Monkey features returning voice cast Emmy Award® winners Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo! franchise) and Jeff Bennett ("Johnny Bravo" TV series) and showcases five original songs including a single by award-winning recording artist and songwriter Andy Grammer. For a limited time only,Curious George: Royal Monkey on DVD also comes with an exclusive sticker sheet, available at all retailers nationwide.



Join your favorite monkey as he takes on his most regal role yet in Curious George: Royal Monkey. After disrupting a meeting with a stuffy royal family, George accidentally trades places with the king's snooty monkey, Philippe. While Philippe puzzles Ted with his flawless manners, George travels to the castle where his fun-loving antics raise eyebrows and bring shy Princess Isabel out of her shell. Featuring all-new music from Andy Grammer, this king-sized adventure reminds us ALL THAT doing what you love is the key to happiness.



Curious George is a timeless character that was first introduced to the world of children's literacy over 75 years ago. Created by Margret and H.A. Rey in 1941, Curious George remains one of the most beloved classics in children's literature, television and film with more than 108 episodes of the Emmy® award-winning animated series on PBS and over 80 million books in print worldwide in 26 languages. In addition, Curious George has provided the inspiration for a flourishing line of educational and entertaining properties, an original live musical stage show, interactive games and toys, national touring museum exhibits, and an interactive attraction at the Universal Studio Japan theme park.





