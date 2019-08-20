CRUELLA, WOMAN IN THE WINDOW Delayed at Disney

Variety reports that Disney's live action "Cruella"'s opening has been delayed until Memorial Day in 2021, while Amy Adams-led drama "The Woman in the Window" has been pushed to 2020.

"Cruella" is based on the classic "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as the iconic attempted puppy murderer. The film will now debute May 28, 2021 -- pushed from December 2020.

Amy Adams' "The Woman in the Window" will now be released May 15, 2020. The film is based on A.J. Finn's novel, whichfollows a psychologist witnessing a crime while spying on her new neighbors.

In the same beat, Disney announced release dates for "Empty Man" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie": Aug. 7, 2020 and Oct. 23, 2020, respectively.

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie," based on the West End musical, stars Richard E. Grant as a former drag queen and mentor to a teenage boy. "Empty Man" is a psychological horror movie based on the popular graphic novel.

Read the original story on Variety.





