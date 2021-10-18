Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COURAGE Documentary Sets US Premiere Date

The new documentary will be available on November 12.

Oct. 18, 2021  
Critically-acclaimed documentary, Courage, has set its US premiere at the Laemmle Festival in Los Angeles on November 12.

During the presidential elections in Belarus, three actors from an underground theatre in Minsk are caught up in the whirlpool of mass protests. It draws them onto the open streets of Minsk to protest for freedom of speech and the long-awaited change of power. But the people's voice is brutally crushed by the regime's security apparatus.

Members of the theatre group are arrested. The country is on the BRINK of civil war. Courage accompanies the courageous and peaceful resistance of Maryna, Pavel and Denis before and during the protests and offers a personal and deep insight into the Belarus of today.

From This Author Michael Major