COMPASSIONATE RELEASE to be Presented At the Halifax Black Film Festival

The Halifax Black Film Festival has chosen the short film, Compassionate Release - The Ravages of Time, by award-winning film writer and director Lynn Dow, to screen at this year's festival from February 23 - 28. By special arrangement, Compassionate Release features the Bob Dylan song, I shall Be Released, as the soundtrack.

The 5th annual HBFF will offer an engaging, fully-online experience featuring 75 films. Compassionate Release is one of 37 short narrative films and is included in the Series 1 Short Film category. This year's festival will also include a lineup of free compelling panel discussions featuring powerful and influential local and na- tional Black voices. In addition, HBFF will present a new special events series with special guest appearances by Hollywood producers representing the Canadian and international TV and film industries. An ALL ACCESS Pass to all the films, Short Film Series or individual ticket is available on the HBFF website.

Compassionate Release is a largely unfamiliar prison program that enables elderly and terminally ill inmates to obtain parole. The objective is to expedite medical treatment that meets accepted standards of care. The many unknown voices of inmates and their grieving families often fall on deaf ears, and tragically, death comes prior to release being granted.

The film captures the story of Carol, played by renowned actor, dancer, singer and Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope, a mother who is raising her twin daughters Janet and Jasmine after the death of their father and husband. The sisters, once inseparable, take different paths that lead to heartbreak. Janet goes to a prestigious university, while Jasmine falsely confesses to a petty crime she did not commit in order to spare her boyfriend the long sentence for repeat offenders. Rather than getting a slap on the wrist, Jasmine is found guilty and imprisoned. There, she develops rapidly progressing kidney failure and becomes ter- minally ill. As Carol fights to bring Jasmine home, Janet once self-involved, leans in to help. Watch the trailer for a sneak peek of this poignant and telling story.