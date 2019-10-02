COBRA KAI Team Gets New Series At TBS

Variety reports that a new dramedy, "Obliterated," has been ordered at TBS from the creators of "Karate Kid" followup series "Cobra Kai."

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald will executive produce. The series is focused on an elite special forces team who is tracking a deadly terrorist network hell bent on blowing up Las Vegas.

After their raging end-of-mission party filled with alcohol and drug-fueled debauchery, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a decoy. With the clock ticking, the intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, deactivate the bomb, and save the world.

"As TBS' brand continues to evolve, our primary focus of late has been for us to find dramas that are as much fun as they are high stakes," said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS, truTV. "We've worked with Josh in the past and tried to buy 'Cobra Kai,' so letting this series get away from us just wasn't an option. This incredible team brings heart and absurdity to a situation as serious as saving the world, which makes 'Obliterated' a perfect fit for TBS."

Read the original story on Variety.





