CHEVALIER Film Sets April Release Date

Searchlight Pictures has annnounced that Chevalier will premiere on April 7, 2023.

Based on the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) herself and her court.

The cast will also include Samara Weaving, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver. The film was produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Stefani Robinson, and Diane McGunigle.