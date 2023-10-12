CHASING JUPITER to Compete at the 19th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival

CHASING JUPITER, a charming short written and directed by Linjie "Susu" Huang, will be part of the competition at the 19th Annual `2023 LA Femme International Film Festival, (LAFIFF) Oct. 19-22 at the Regal Cinemas in Downtown Los Angeles.

Tara, an intense young female astrophotographer who has devoted 120% of herself to her job, ignoring her relationships. Her faithful companion is her dog, Jupiter, who has accidentally ruined her plan for an important planned shoot of a rare meteor shower concerning the planet Jupiter. As Tara fights to regain control of the situation, a sudden realization of what is truly important in life changes everything for the two friends.

CHASING JUPITER won the Grand Award - Kids Eye Program at the 2023 Rhode Island International Film Festival, was Second Runner Up at the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience 2023, and was an official selection at this year's Dances With Films and Big Apple Film Festival. It will compete at the Austin Film Festival later this month. CHASING JUPITER was produced by Tatum Kanakamedala, and features Fiona Jiwu Hwang as Tara, as well as Zoe as Jupiter.

Currently a student at the University of Southern California, Huang had a long and winding road before following her dream of making films.

Born into a traditional Chinese family, Linjie endured twenty years pursuing their values like being practical and doing something more success driven. But instead she decided to unleash her inner voice and pursue her passion for filmmaking. She's particularly interested in telling stories that examine the basis of our relationships.

"Growing up in a result-driven culture, I always looked at the grand prize ahead of me. I missed so many great moments of my life and ignored the lovely relationship I had with my beloved family and friends," she explains.

"Chasing Jupiter is a story that depicts a stressed girl who only cares about her grand reward, but discovers her lost connection with her animal friend. I hope Chasing Jupiter reminds everyone that there is more to life than just grand prizes!"

CHASING JUPITER will screen Friday, October 20 at 6 pm in Theatre #14. The Regal Cinema Complex is located at 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, LA 90015. Tickets to the film can be purchased on the LA Femme International Film Festival website at Click Here