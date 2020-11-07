Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CBS Will Air CBS NEWS 2020: AMERICA HAS DECIDED Tonight

The special will air tonight, Saturday, Nov. 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/5:00-7:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Nov. 7, 2020  

CBS News will present CBS NEWS 2020: AMERICA HAS DECIDED tonight.

This is a live two-hour primetime election special, which will include President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation.

