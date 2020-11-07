CBS Will Air CBS NEWS 2020: AMERICA HAS DECIDED Tonight
The special will air tonight, Saturday, Nov. 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/5:00-7:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
CBS News will present CBS NEWS 2020: AMERICA HAS DECIDED tonight.
This is a live two-hour primetime election special, which will include President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation.
