CBS Renews Entire Daytime Lineup

CBS, which has been the #1 network in daytime for 32 consecutive years, will be returning its entire top-rated roster for the 2019-2020 television season. The lineup, which is nominated for an industry-leading 56 Daytime Emmy Awards, includes LET'S MAKE A DEAL, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL and THE TALK.

"For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, CBS Daytime Programs and Syndicated Programs Development. "Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today's television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come."

LET'S MAKE A DEAL stars Daytime Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady. LET'S MAKE A DEAL 1 averages 2.92 million viewers, while LET'S MAKE A DEAL 2 averages 3.34 million viewers. Produced by Fremantle, the show is broadcast weekdays (check local listings) on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards is the executive producer. LET'S MAKE A DEAL is nominated for five Daytime Emmy Awards, including both Brady's nomination and as Outstanding Game Show.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is starting its 48th season. THE PRICE IS RIGHT 1 is averaging 4.59 million viewers, while THE PRICE IS RIGHT 2 is seen by an average of 5.23 million viewers. The show is network television's most-watched program in daytime and is hosted by Drew Carey. THE PRICE IS RIGHT, which will be celebrating its 9000thepisode in October 2019, is produced by Fremantle and is broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards is the executive producer. THE PRICE IS RIGHT is nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Game Show.

The #1 daytime drama for over 32 consecutive years, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been a mainstay of CBS Daytime for almost 47 years and is averaging 4.60 million viewers so far this season. During the coming season, there will be many notable anniversaries. Among them, Eric Braeden will celebrate 40 years on the show, Peter Bergman 30 years, Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case 25 years, and Bryton James 15 years. The series is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show's executive producer. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS recently received 20 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, which recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, is averaging 3.61 million viewers. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, which is recognized globally as "the most-watched daytime drama in the world" is a Bell-Phillip Television production, broadcast weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Bradley P. Bell serves as executive producer and head writer. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is currently nominated for 12 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

THE TALK, which will celebrate its 10th season next year, is averaging 2.39 million viewers and is currently hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The Daytime Emmy-winning entertainment talk show is seen weekdays (2:00 PM, ET/1:00 PM, PT/CT). Produced by CBS Television Studios, the show was developed by Gilbert, who also serves as executive producer along with John Redmann. THE TALK was recently nominated for eight Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.





Related Articles View More TV Stories