Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five

CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five

BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.  

Jan. 25, 2023  

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season.

In its fourth season, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA is averaging 5.99 million viewers in its Monday 8:30 PM time period. With live+35-day multiplatform viewing, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA increases to over 6.9 million viewers. Among African American viewers, it is TV's #2 comedy.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and set his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win Abishola's heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ALL THAT BREATHES Documentary to Premiere in February on HBO Photo
ALL THAT BREATHES Documentary to Premiere in February on HBO
ALL THAT BREATHES follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures.
‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Announces ‘After Oscar Show’ Photo
‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Announces ‘After Oscar Show’
In addition to scoring the very first conversations with the big winners right after their acceptance speeches, “Live” will also be front and center on the Oscar Red Carpet with special “Live” correspondent Carson Kressley. The Emmy®-winning style icon and friend of “Live” will bring his signature-style savvy to life.
Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards Photo
Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards
Yvette Nicole Brown is an Emmy-nominated actress, writer, producer, singer and host. Her numerous movie credits include Disney’s Disenchanted, Avengers: Endgame, Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Brown has an extensive voiceover career and has been a guest and co-host on such shows as The View.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'
January 25, 2023

The 30th anniversary edition will be available as a 140g transparent orange double vinyl LP, a 6-panel digipak CD x2, cassette, and streaming via all DSPs, featuring 6 bonus tracks - including “Hip Hop Hooray” (Extended Mix), never before available on streaming services - plus remixes from Pete Rock and The Beatnuts.
Valley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining TourValley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining Tour
January 25, 2023

JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation. Valley release the theatrical music video for “Throwback Tears,” complete with choreographed break-ups, a performance and a dance routine. Watch the La La Land- esque music video now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND Trailer
January 25, 2023

Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon’s family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word. Watch the new video trailer now!
Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'
January 25, 2023

Lee shares the powerful final single of the project, 'Los Angeles' out everywhere now. The most delicate and heart-wrenching song on the forthcoming LP, “Los Angeles” is the comfort to which every hopeless creative can empathetically cry along. With a pulsating soundscape like an unstable heartbeat, the track lifts and falls as a trepid exhale.
Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'
January 25, 2023

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, announces We Know The Sky, her first new music since her 2018 acclaimed debut Knock Hard, with its opening track and lead single “Dreamer.”
share