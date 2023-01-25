CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season.

In its fourth season, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA is averaging 5.99 million viewers in its Monday 8:30 PM time period. With live+35-day multiplatform viewing, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA increases to over 6.9 million viewers. Among African American viewers, it is TV's #2 comedy.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and set his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win Abishola's heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.