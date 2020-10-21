CBS Announces Next Wave of Primetime Premiere Dates for Five Scripted Series

CBS announced today November primetime premiere dates for five scripted series.

CBS announced today November primetime premiere dates for five scripted series. The four dramas and one comedy span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Additional premiere dates will be announced shortly.

The returning shows include the #2 drama FBI and #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Monday's #1 entertainment program BULL on Nov. 16; fan favorite SEAL TEAM on Wednesday, Nov. 25; and the #2 new comedy THE UNICORN on Thursday, Nov. 12.

These programs join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, YOUNG SHELDON, MOM, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS and S.W.A.T., as well as 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS and THE AMAZING RACE, which have already debuted.

CBS' 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR FIVE SERIES

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

