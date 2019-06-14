CBS Announces Fall Primetime Premiere Dates

CBS announced today the premiere dates for its 2019-2020 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 23. CBS' official premiere week will feature the strategic launch of five new shows on two nights (Monday and Thursday), and 15 returning series. Three returning series will launch the following week.

Monday, Sept. 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (2nd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (17th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (6th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (90-Minute 39th Season Premiere)

9:30-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE UNICORN (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (7th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM CAROL'S SECOND ACT (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM EVIL (SERIES DEBUT)

Friday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (10th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (10th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (33rd Season Premiere)

**Sunday, Sept. 29 - Football Doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (52nd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:30 PM GOD FRIENDED ME (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (11th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (3rd Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM GOD FRIENDED ME (Regular Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (6th Season Premiere)





