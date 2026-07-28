CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD to Debut On Demand From Lionsgate

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Lionsgate announced the release of CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD on Demand and Digital platforms, making the title available to home audiences.

CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD

Video on Demand / Electronic Sell-Through Street Date: July 28, 2026

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Genre: Thriller

Rating: R

U.S. Release Dates: On Demand and Digital July 28, 2026

Running Time: 96 minutes

Directed by: Mike Stahl

CAST

Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation, Coal Miner's Daughter, American History X)

Sabina Gadecki (False Positive, 'Fire Country,' 'L.A.'s Finest')

Garrett C. Phillips ('Monster,' Nightbitch, 'Ballers')

Shawna Della-Ricca ('Dave,' 'Sunnyside')

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Amber's birthday getaway with her friends deep in the woods takes a horrific turn when a demented park ranger with a tortured past turns their trip into a weekend of terror. A stellar athlete and a brilliant social profiler, Amber is forced to use every tool in her arsenal to survive against a seductive and brutal killer, but nothing is what it seems in this riveting psychological thriller.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: Home Entertainment

Genre: Thriller

Year of Production: 2024

Rating: R for strong violence, sexual material, and language throughout

Feature Run Time: 96 minutes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Title Copyright: Capps Crossing © 2024 Aaronde Entertainment LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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