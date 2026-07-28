CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD to Debut On Demand From Lionsgate
Lionsgate makes the film available through digital and on demand platforms nationwide.
Lionsgate announced the release of CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD on Demand and Digital platforms, making the title available to home audiences.
CAPPS CROSSING: WRONG SIDE OF DEAD
Video on Demand / Electronic Sell-Through Street Date: July 28, 2026
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Genre: Thriller
Rating: R
U.S. Release Dates: On Demand and Digital July 28, 2026
Running Time: 96 minutes
Directed by: Mike Stahl
CAST
Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation, Coal Miner's Daughter, American History X)
Sabina Gadecki (False Positive, 'Fire Country,' 'L.A.'s Finest')
Garrett C. Phillips ('Monster,' Nightbitch, 'Ballers')
Shawna Della-Ricca ('Dave,' 'Sunnyside')
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Amber's birthday getaway with her friends deep in the woods takes a horrific turn when a demented park ranger with a tortured past turns their trip into a weekend of terror. A stellar athlete and a brilliant social profiler, Amber is forced to use every tool in her arsenal to survive against a seductive and brutal killer, but nothing is what it seems in this riveting psychological thriller.
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Type: Home Entertainment
Genre: Thriller
Year of Production: 2024
Rating: R for strong violence, sexual material, and language throughout
Feature Run Time: 96 minutes
Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Title Copyright: Capps Crossing © 2024 Aaronde Entertainment LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.