Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper & More Featured on AIR Soundtrack

Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper & More Featured on AIR Soundtrack

AIR (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available digitally alongside the film’s global release date.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is assembling a dream team of '80s classics from the soundtrack to the highly-anticipated AIR, a new film from Amazon Studios.

AIR (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available digitally alongside the film's global release date today, April 5. CD, cassette, and vinyl versions are scheduled to be released on June 2, June 23 and September 15 and may be pre-ordered HERE.

From director/actor Ben Affleck - reuniting in front of the camera with longtime friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon - AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between rookie NBA superstar Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.

This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Amazon Studios will distribute AIR exclusively in theaters globally on April 5th with Warner Bros. Pictures handling international as part of its distribution pact with Amazon's MGM. Tickets can be purchased here.

AIR (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) takes listeners back to the '80s with more than a dozen favorites from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Squeeze and many more.

The songs were curated by Andrea von Foerster, an award-winning music supervisor with credits on films and television series including Yellowstone and its spin-offs, 1883 and 1923; M3GAN; Tulsa King; the Happy Death Day series and others.

Listen to the AIR movie soundtrack here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Actor Jeremy Renner Photo
ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Actor Jeremy Renner
ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year’s Day. Renner, who was run over by his seven-ton snowplow in an attempt to save his nephew’s life, was critically injured ― breaking more than 30 bones and puncturing a lung. Watch the video trailer now!
Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend Photo
Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
Video: Watch Lifetimes TLC FOREVER Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Lifetime's TLC FOREVER Documentary Trailer
TLC Forever chronicles the journey of the female group who led the way with their music, their message, and their style. For the first time, T-Boz and Chilli and other music industry colleagues detail their story and lives in how they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share