Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper & More Featured on AIR Soundtrack

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is assembling a dream team of '80s classics from the soundtrack to the highly-anticipated AIR, a new film from Amazon Studios.

AIR (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available digitally alongside the film's global release date today, April 5. CD, cassette, and vinyl versions are scheduled to be released on June 2, June 23 and September 15 and may be pre-ordered HERE.

From director/actor Ben Affleck - reuniting in front of the camera with longtime friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon - AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between rookie NBA superstar Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.

This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Amazon Studios will distribute AIR exclusively in theaters globally on April 5th with Warner Bros. Pictures handling international as part of its distribution pact with Amazon's MGM. Tickets can be purchased here.

AIR (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) takes listeners back to the '80s with more than a dozen favorites from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Squeeze and many more.

The songs were curated by Andrea von Foerster, an award-winning music supervisor with credits on films and television series including Yellowstone and its spin-offs, 1883 and 1923; M3GAN; Tulsa King; the Happy Death Day series and others.

Listen to the AIR movie soundtrack here: