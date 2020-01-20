Britt Lower Joins SEVERANCE

Deadline reports that Britt Lower has joined the cast of "Severance," a drama set for production by Apple. Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette also star.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a "severance procedure," which separates work and out-of-work memories.

Scott plays Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Lower plays Helly, a woman who struggles to find peace with the decision she made to do the severance procedure.

Arquette will play the boss.

Lower is best known for her roles on "High Maintenance" and "Man Seeking Woman."

Read the original story on Deadline.





