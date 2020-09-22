Brazilian Off-Broadway Veteran Raiane Cantisano Makes It To Cannes

She stars in the short film Cyclone.

Raiane Cantisano does it again. The Brazilian indie sweetheart, member of Rising Sun Theater Company and the Flea Theater, known for her groundbreaking theatre performances, in productions like "Élèphant" (as Clérèse, role that awarded her an award for Outstanding Lead Actress at the Planet Connections Theater Festivity) and "Raft of The Medusa" (by the legendary Joe Pintauro) will now be seen at the Cannes Festival, representing her country in the short film "Cyclone", produced by Barefoot Studio Pictures and Creative Class 6, created by Francisco Solorzano and directed by Austin Tsung-Fu Chang. The film, that has a majority of Latinx artists in its conception and casting, explores what consent means in a relationship and how volatile the concept can be and it's officially selected for the festival's Indie Short Awards competition.

Alongside stunning, impactful performances by Natalia Baron and Francisco Solorzano, Ms. Cantisano makes her debut in the French festivity and is proud to be able to expand the awareness of such an important discussion, especially in her home country. "I fiercely believe that the conversation about consent, boundaries and communication is not only crucial, but a life-saving, unpostponable one. I am more than ecstatic with this nomination, because it means that my people at home will have another entry point to the dialogue around our limits as human beings and what it means when those are violated."

The short film counts with a creative team of all stars - Carrie Stalk (Cinematographer), Lisa Burrascano (Assistant Director), Sam Weiner (Sound), Bianca Puorto (Production Designer / Associate Producer), Joanne Solorzano-Dorfman (Hair & Make-Up), Nikki Jackson (Costume Designer), Judi Ockler (Intimacy Coordinator), Renee Goust (Orignal Score), Ellie Gravitte & Kenny Neal Shults (Editors), Miguel Herrera & David Jeremiah Rodriguez (BTS Photographers), Sydny (Line-Producer), Connected Health Solutions (Associate Producer), Mateo Marquez (Colorist), Farrah Dupoux (Sound Design) and featuring music by Cazike (Victor Almanzar) - and you will be able to spot it and Raiane on the 2021 Cannes Festival circuit and other festivities such as the Coney Island Film Festival, New York Latino Film Festival, Prague International indie Film Festival and more.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You