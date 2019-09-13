Bobby Moynihan Joins Ted Dansen In New Series From Tina Fey

Variety is reporting that former SNL cast member, Bobby Moynihan, has joined the cast of an upcoming project from Tina Fey.

According to Variety, the series centers on "a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population."

Moynihan joins previously announced star, Ted Danson, in the new Los Angeles-set comedy. Moynihan is set to play Jayden, the interim Director of Communications.

Tina Fey will write and produce the 13-episode series alongside 'Kimmy Schmidt' collaborator, Robert Carlock.

Read more at Variety.





