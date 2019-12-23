Bob Sumner Will Produce LAFF MOB'S LAFF TRACKS on truTV

If you don't know who the soft spoken/humble spirit Bob Sumner is, you must have been hiding under a rock for the past 25 years. Sumner was the co-creator of HBO's Def Comedy Jam, where he worked behind the scenes recruiting the best unrecognized and/or just starting out comedians in the world. As a producer (and many times talent scout), industry influencers consider Sumner a "Career Maker" in the world of comedy. He is often referred to as the "Black" Lorne Michaels (creator of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and other comedy television shows), others equate him to music industry's Clarence Avant. Either way, he is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and his comic discoveries are legendary.

Sumner can be credited with discovering: Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Monique, Tracy Morgan, and a multitude of other comedians. In 2008, Sumner partnered with major producer and talent manager Arthur Spivak to create Laff Mobb Enterprises, LLC. This kicked off the return of Sumner to television, this time as Executive Producer on truTV's comedy series, "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks" featuring some of the newest class of comedy icons. Sumner says, "I have always been behind the camera, perhaps it's where I'm most comfortable. I am back doing what I love, and ready to explore more film and television opportunities."



Catch Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks on truTV (check your local listings for dates and times).



Laff Mobb is "Not your mama's" comedy show. It completely reinvents stand-up routines by having each joke brought to life by actors in over-the-top visual re-creations. From tales about janky doctors, gaining weight, and reminiscing about old school beepers, to riffs on relationships, careers, flying, and even church, LAFF MOBB'S LAFF TRACKS knows no bounds. DJ/comic Cipha Sounds concludes each episode by introducing the joke of the night. The comic responsible for it wins for the evening, and enjoys a victory lap down the house.





