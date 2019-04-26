Blind Melon Have A Lot To Say On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Legendary rock band Blind Melon's Christopher Thorn and Roger Stevens are Tom Needham's special guests this upcoming Thursday, May 2nd at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. They will be discussing their innovative documentary, ALL I CAN SAY, which is having its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the 'Viewpoints' Documentary Program.

Shannon Hood, the lead singer of Blind Melon, filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 camera. He recorded himself almost everyday during this period including a few hours before his death at age 28. ALL I CAN SAY is being released 23 years later with Hoon's own footage. The film is considered Hoon's final masterpiece.

The film's title comes from the band's opening line to their most famous song,"No Rain." The film, directed by Grammy-winning director Danny Clinch, features a cameo from Axl Rose, footage of the band's Woodstock 1994 performance, and a clip from their 'Saturday Night Live' debut. The movie also boasts some original film score by Blind Melon's Christopher Thorn.

ALL I CAN SAY premiers at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26th at 7:30 pm at Village East Cinema. There will be additional screenings at the theater on May 5th at 4:30. The documentary will also screen at Regal Cinemas in Battery Park April27-28 and on May 2nd.

About THE SOUNDS OF FILM

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut, and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Taking Back Sunday, William H. Macy, Alexander Payne, Kronos Quartet, Jordan Peterson, Gretchen Carlson, Alexandra Pelosi, Rory Kennedy, DA Pennebaker and Jim Breuer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You