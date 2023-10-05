Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On Tier Now Available on Max

Available today, Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier is now streaming on Max, featuring more than 300 live U.S. and international sports events throughout the year, alongside Bleacher Report live video content, and a robust lineup of complementary programming.

The B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for a promotional period through February 29 and $9.99 per month thereafter. The Add-On features a full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer events, and more.

All live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV) will be available on Max through the B/R Sports Add-On. The first live event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 7, with a Warner Bros. Discovery Sports exclusive live doubleheader presentation of the MLB National League Division Series (NLDS) — Game 1s of Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — streaming on Max and airing on TBS and truTV simultaneously.

Other B/R Sports Add-On October highlights include:

NHL Opening Week

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – A star-studded NHL Opening Week doubleheader when the Chicago Blackhawks and #1 draft pick Connor Bedard visit David Pastrňák, Brad Marchand and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Anže Kopitar, Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings hosting Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

MLB National League Championship Series

Starts Monday, Oct. 16 – WBD Sports’ exclusive presentation of the NLCS will feature the winners of the NLDS squaring off for the 2023 National League pennant

NBA Opening Week

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – A blockbuster NBA Opening Night doubleheader featuring the defending NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 – The Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Suns visiting the Lakers at 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

Saturday, Oct. 14 & Tuesday, Oct. 17 – U.S. Men’s National Team international friendlies against Germany and Ghana

Thursday, Oct. 26 & Sunday, Oct. 29 – U.S. Women’s National Team international friendlies, both against Colombia

Pre- and post-game programming, including Emmy Award-winning studio shows such as Inside the NBA, will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replays from each game.

Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On Tier is available across all Max entertainment packages - Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free, and cements Max as the most complete streaming service across Entertainment, News and now Sports, MAKING IT THE ONE to Watch.

B/R Sports Add-On October Live Sports Lineup (All Times Eastern):

*Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change



Saturday, Oct. 7

MLB National League Division Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves at 6 p.m.

MLB NLDS, Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers at 9 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 9

MLB NLDS, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves at 6 p.m.

MLB NLDS, Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers at 9 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 10

NBA Preseason: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 11

NHL Opening Week: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m.

NHL Opening Week: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

MLB NLDS, Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (Time TBA)

MLB NLDS, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (Time TBA)



Thursday, Oct. 12

MLB NLDS, Game 4 (if necessary): Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (Time TBA)

MLB NLDS, Game 4 (if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (Time TBA)



Friday, Oct. 13

NBA Preseason: Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 14

MLB NLDS, Game 5 (if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (Time TBA)

MLB NLDS, Game 5 (if necessary): Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (Time TBA)

U.S. Soccer: USMNT vs. Germany at 3 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 16

MLB National League Championship Series Game 1 (Teams/Time TBA)



Tuesday, Oct. 17

MLB NLCS Game 2 (Teams/Time TBA)

U.S. Soccer: USMNT vs. Ghana at 8:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 18

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 19

MLB NLCS Game 3 (Teams/Time TBA)



Friday, Oct. 20

MLB NLCS Game 4 (Teams/Time TBA)



Saturday, Oct. 21

MLB NLCS Game 5, if necessary (Teams/Time TBA)



Monday, Oct. 23

MLB NLCS Game 6, if necessary (Teams/Time TBA)



Tuesday, Oct. 24

MLB NLCS Game 7, if necessary (Teams/Time TBA)

NBA (Opening Night): Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m.

NBA (Opening Night): Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 25

NHL: Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 26

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at LA Lakers at 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer: USWNT vs. Colombia at 9 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 29

NHL (2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic): Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer: USWNT vs. Colombia at 5:30 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 31

NBA: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m.