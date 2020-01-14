Blake Shelton, With Gwen Stefani, Joins THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY SPECIAL

GRAMMY® nominee Blake Shelton, with a special appearance by three-time GRAMMY winner Gwen Stefani, has joined the roster of music superstars to sit for intimate interviews with CBS News' Gayle King for THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL to be broadcast Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 (10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.



Shelton and Stefani join GRAMMY nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish, The Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X to be interviewed by King leading up to Music's Biggest Night®, THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from STAPLES CENTER in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS.



Shelton and Stefani reveal they will be performing their duet titled "Nobody But You" live for the first time at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS.



"I can already tell 'ya that's going to be one of the greatest rushes I'm ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at The Grammys, doing our song together," Shelton said. "The easiest thing in the world I've ever done is to sing any song with Gwen. And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking."



In King's news making interviews, the artists reveal sides of themselves not seen before. Viewers will learn what goes on behind the scenes, and the artists will share never-before heard intimate details of their lives.



Shelton, one of country music's biggest stars, is an eight-time GRAMMY nominee and this year, his song "God's Country," is up for the Best Country Solo Performance statuette. The singer-songwriter has earned virtually every major COUNTRY MUSIC honor and is also well known for his work as a coach on the competition series "The Voice." He's had 26 #1 singles, including "Home," "God's Country" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did."



Stefani, an 18-time GRAMMY nominee with three wins, hit the charts as the lead singer of the band No Doubt, known for such hits as "Don't Speak" and "It's My Life." She has also been hugly successful as a solo artist with the hits "Rich Girl," Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape." Stefani has also served as a coach on "The Voice."



THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY SPECIAL is executive produced by Patti Aronofsky and Judy Tygard.





