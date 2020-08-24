Billy Porter, Kamala Harris, Jake Tapper and More to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Additional guests for the week of August 24 – August 31 include Tracee Ellis Ross, J.B. Smoove, Seth Rogen and more.

Kamala Harris, Billy Porter and more will be appearing this week on Late Night With Seth Meyers!

Check out the full schedule below:

Monday, August 24: Guests Sen. Kamala Harris (Sen. of CA) and Pete Carroll (Head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Compete to Create: An Approach to Living and Leading Authentically). (OAD 7/27/20)

Tuesday, August 25: Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)

Wednesday, August 26: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). (OAD 8/4/20)

Thursday, August 27: Guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/6/20)

Friday, August 28: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)

**Monday, August 31: Guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/5/20)

These listings are subject to change.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You