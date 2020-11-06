Bette Midler, John Legend, John Mulaney and More to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Additional guests for November 6-13 include Demi Lovato, Ethan Hawke, and more!

Late Night With Seth Meyers has announced its guests for November 6 through November 13!

See below!

Friday, November 6: Guests Bette Midler (New York Restoration Project's Hocus Pocus Hulaween) and Bryan Washington (Memorial). (OAD 10/28/20)

Monday, November 9: Guests John Legend (The Voice), Sarah Cooper (Everything's Fine) and musical guest John Legend (Song: "Wild"). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1063A.

**Tuesday, November 10: Guests Demi Lovato (E! People's Choice Awards), Edgar Ramírez (The Undoing) and Ta-Nehisi Coates (The Water Dancer). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1064A.

Wednesday, November 11: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1065A.

Thursday, November 12: Guests Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1066A.

**Friday, November 13: Guest John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Kristen Welker (NBC News, Weekend Today) and musical guest Tracy Chapman (Song: "Talkin' Bout a Revolution"). (OAD 11/2/20)

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

