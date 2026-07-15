Behind the Scenes of PROJECT RUNWAY Season 22 with Returning Hosts

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A new behind-the-scenes clip from PROJECT RUNWAY Season 22, shared by Good Morning America, features ABC News correspondent Juju Chang joining the returning hosts for a preview of what to expect from the upcoming season. The segment offers an early look at the surprises the show has planned as it heads into its latest run.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, PROJECT RUNWAY Season 22 is hosted by Heidi Klum and premieres July 9 at 9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, with episodes streaming shortly after on Hulu and Disney+. The season marks a milestone for the series, featuring 22 designers competing, the most in the show's history, drawn from a range of backgrounds.

The series has maintained a strong connection to the broader performance and design world. Fashion designer and PROJECT RUNWAY alumnus Austin Scarlett made his stage debut in SATIN SECRETS: A NIGHT WITH Austin Scarlett at Theatre Row, as covered by BroadwayWorld, while PROJECT RUNWAY: ALL STARS judge Isaac Mizrahi has performed at venues including the Westport Country Playhouse and the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Season 22 follows a strong Season 21 run on Freeform, which included a WICKED-themed episode featuring designer Paul Tazewell, as reported by BroadwayWorld. The new season begins its weekly run on Freeform starting July 9.

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