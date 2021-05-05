Backbeat Docs Launches Music Film Streaming Platform in UK & Ireland

Backbeat Docs launches music film streaming platform for the UK & Ireland www.backbeatdocs.com.

An online record store for music films, Backbeat Docs is dedicated to bringing music related films to fans, all under one roof. Some classics, some new, some undiscovered gems, some BLOW YOUR MIND masterpieces.

With a wide variety of films to choose from, titles include acclaimed music doc Go-Betweens - Right Here, classic Dr Feelgood doc Oil City Confidential, punk originators feature Descendents, a live Iggy & The Stooges gig, indie singer Who Is Lydia Loveless, cult drama The Icarus Line Must Die, no less than seven Bob Dylan movies, a New Model Army film and the brilliant Cockney Rejects film East End Babylon, amongst many others.

Backbeat Docs will highlight artists every week. We're starting with punk icon Johnny Thunders in Danny Garcia's revealing documentary Looking for Johnny.

The Forum section welcomes all music and film related discussion to engage the music community in these tough times, where music has been of central importance like never before.

For music fans there is a ton of stuff here with new films added on a regular basis. For subscribers, additional material in the form of exclusive extras about the films and artists will be available to view.

Subscription is only £5.99 a month and some films are on a rental basis too.

Backbeat Docs is curated by music fans for music fans. www.backbeatdocs.com