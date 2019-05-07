BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip of Christopher McDonald Guest Starring on WGN America's GONE

May. 7, 2019  

When a cyclist along the riverfront goes missing, the search for answers leads Kick (Leven Rambin) and Frank (Chris Noth) to discover a link to her own kidnapping case 15 years prior. In order to confirm if the man's abduction is related to the same heinous kidnapping ring from many years before, Kick makes the bold decision to finally come face to face with her kidnapper. The penultimate episode, "Demons," airs Wednesday, May 8 at 9/8c on WGN America.

Watch the exclusive clip below!

"Gone" is a 12-part limited series produced by NBCUniversal International Studios. Matt Lopez (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) serves as creator, writer and executive producer of the series, alongside executive producers JoAnn Alfano ("Resurrection," "30 Rock"), NBCUniversal International Studios' Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming, and Sara Colleton ("Dexter"), Kim Moses ("Reckless") and Barry O'Brien (CSI: Miami). The series is based on the novel, One Kick, from best-selling author, Chelsea Cain.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



