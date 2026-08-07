BURNING, a Fantasia Award Winner, to Stream Exclusively on IndiePix Unlimited

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BURNING, a Kyrgyz-language psychological horror film that won the Gold Audience Award and Special Jury Award at the Fantasia Film Festival, is set to premiere exclusively on IndiePix Unlimited. Directed by Radik Ashimov from a script by Aizada Amangeldy and Dastan Madalbekov, the film follows a village grappling with a house fire that consumes a grieving family, with conflicting eyewitness accounts gradually reshaping what audiences believe happened.

The film premieres exclusively on IndiePix Unlimited on September 4, 2026.

Synopsis

In a village where grief hangs heavier than smoke, a house begins to burn — and no one can agree on why.

A young family has just buried their firstborn son. In the weeks that follow, the mother wanders from door to door, pleading for help no one understands, then vanishes into the trees at the forest's edge. The father's mother arrives, uninvited, unexplained. And then, one night, the house is consumed by fire.

What happened inside stays inside -- except for what the neighbors think they saw. At the village shop, three witnesses trade fragments of the same night, and each fragment curdles into something darker than the last. A curse, some whisper. Others say it was grief itself, turned monstrous. Every retelling shifts the blame to a different member of the family, and every new detail makes the ones before it feel like lies. By the time the full picture assembles, the line between what happened and what the village needed to believe has dissolved entirely. And somewhere between fact and folklore, in the space no single witness can see, the real horror is waiting -- patient, and closer than anyone thought.

Inspired by the fractured-truth storytelling of the Rashomon tradition, this is a psychological horror steeped not in jump scares but in dread: the terror of a story that changes every time it's told, and a fire that never quite goes out.

About the Film

BURNING (2025)

Directed by: Radik Ashimov

Written by: Aizada Amangeldy, Dastan Madalbekov

Cast: Aisant Edigeeva, Omurbek Izrailov, Kalicha Seydalieva, Zhanilai Isakova, Askar Kachkynbaev, Ruslan Orozakunov, Meerim Kasabolotova

Co-Produced by: Sultan Pirzhan

Cinematography by: Kerim Kasymaliev

Genre: Horror/World Cinema

RT: 101 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2:39:1 HD

Sound: 2.0 Stereo

Language: Kyrgyz with English Subtitles

BURNING stars Aisant Edigeeva, Omurbek Izrailov, Kalicha Seydalieva, Zhanilai Isakova, Askar Kachkynbaev, Ruslan Orozakunov, and Meerim Kasabolotova, with cinematography by Kerim Kasymaliev and co-production by Sultan Pirzhan. The 101-minute film is presented in Kyrgyz with English subtitles.

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