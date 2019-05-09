BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns For Second Season on Oxygen

Oxygen Media, the destination for high-quality crime programming, kicks off a second season of "Buried in the Backyard" on Monday, May 13 at 9pm ET/PT. The series highlights stories of murder, betrayal, and deceit, proving that people bury a lot more than their secrets.

"Buried in the Backyard" examines true-crime stories of victims found hidden in quintessential idyllic spaces. While most people enjoy their backyards as safe havens, others are far less fortunate when they come face-to-face with horrific discoveries lurking beneath their well-trimmed hedges and manicured lawns. Unearthing the human remains is only the beginning, however, as each hour-long episode focuses on a compelling police investigation that unravels the mystery surrounding the victim's identity and cause of death. First-hand accounts from the victim's loved ones and law enforcement agents close to the case, as well as archival footage, come together to unveil each shocking tale. As viewers dive into these dark and twisted stories alongside the investigators and communities searching for answers, they are reminded that this could happen to anyone.

"Buried in the Backyard" is produced by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company, with Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle, Bob Kusbit and Carolyn B. Day serving as executive producers.

Oxygen Media is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered." Available in more than 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Oxygen anywhere: On Demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs.





