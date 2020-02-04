BRIDE & PREJUDICE: FORBIDDEN LOVE Moves to Lifetime for Season 2

The provocative series Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love moves to Lifetime* for its second season beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 10pm ET/PT. Unfolding over ten episodes, this four-week social experiment follows ordained minister, marriage coach and expert Pastor Cal Roberson (from the hit series Married at First Sight) as he helps three couples who are deeply in love, but whose friends and families do not approve of their relationships. They must overcome differences in religion, race and age as they determine if they want to get married or go their separate ways.

This season, Pastor Cal leads three couples from Atlanta, GA through an immersive experimental process with their loved ones to unearth the sources of their objections and perceived prejudice to help them find acceptance and support. Will these critical family members endorse the relationships and attend the weddings, or will they try to shatter their future happiness together?

This season's couples include:

- Willi and Cameron, who must overcome differences of religion and belief systems. Willi is Jewish, Cameron is Christian, and Willi's family would like Cameron to convert before becoming engaged and married.

- Blair and Chris, who are a mixed-race couple. Blair's mother does not approve of Chris' mixed North Korean heritage, tattoos and bad boy image.

- Kiandria and Kareem, who are challenged by differences between their ages. Both families question what they see as a maturity and behavioral gap, and suitability to parent Kiandria's six-year-old son.

Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love is produced by Kinetic Content, a RED ARROW Studios Company, for Lifetime. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Kimberly Goodman, and James Davis are Executive Producers for Kinetic. Gena McCarthy and Shura Davison serve as Executive Producers for Lifetime.





