BREWS BROTHERS Comedy Series Will Premiere at Netflix

Variety reports that Netflix has ordered new episodes of "Brews Brothers" from Greg and Jeff Schaffer. The new comedy series will consist of eight episodes.

The series is about estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who wind up running a brewery together. Each is a "beer genius ... but they couldn't be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don't even make a full person," according to Netflix.

Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle will play Wilhelm and Adam, while Carmen Flood plays Sarah and Marques Ray plays Chuy.

The Schaffer brothers have been making a name for themselves in Hollywood separately and collectively in recent years. Greg Schaffer produced and wrote on "Mad About You," "The Tracy Morgan Show," "That '70s Show," "True Jackson, VP," and "Tucker." Jeff Schaffer created "The League" after working on semi-improvisatory programs like "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories