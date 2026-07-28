BREAKING BEAR Adult Animated Series to Premiere on Tubi

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Tubi is set to release all eight episodes of BREAKING BEAR, a new NSFW adult animated series, with the full season available to stream on Friday, July 31. The show features the voices of BRENDAN FRASER, SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR, ANNIE MURPHY, ELIZABETH HURLEY, and JOSH GAD, and is executive produced by Tom DeLonge. BREAKING BEAR follows a dysfunctional family of bears who turn to a life of crime to protect their forest home from frackers, mobsters, and a wolf pack, clashing along the way with biker gangs and a self-important news anchor.

ABOUT 'BREAKING BEAR'

BREAKING BEAR is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage.

Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), EMMY Winner Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), EMMY Winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals), and Tony Nominee Josh Gad (Frozen) lend their voices to the adult animated series. Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse), and Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) guest star in season one.

BREAKING BEAR is created by Julien Nitzberg, who also serves as showrunner, and is produced by Evoke Entertainment and Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Media. Chris Parnell, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Matthew Lillard guest star in the first season, with Fraser, Gellar, and Gad also serving as executive producers alongside Nitzberg, Stan Spry, and Jeff Holland.

Photo Credit: Tubi



Photo Credit: Tubi

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